Five friends completed the famous Yorkshire Three Peaks twice in one gruelling day of hiking to raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal.

Thomas Devine, Cameron Burrows, Sam Hanson, Jonny Kennedy and Dean Holtby – all based in Rothwell and Lofthouse – left the Golden Lion in Settle at 4am on Saturday, August 3 to embark on two laps of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, which would see them complete the challenge in 18 hours and 57 minutes.

The trek, which Thomas described as a “crazy challenge”, was all in aid of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal.

Thomas – a golf coach – said that once they had decided to do the challenge, “the charity was an easy choice”.

Pictured from left to right are Cameron Burrows, Sam Hanson, Jonny Kennedy, Dean Holtby and Thomas Devine at the top of Pen-y-ghent on their second lap of the Yorkshire Three Peaks. The group completed the challenge in under 19 hours on Saturday, August 3 to raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal

He added: “Living in Yorkshire we are very aware of the Rob Burrow story.”

Thomas said the group prepared for the challenge with general gym training, completing the first lap in around eight and a half hours, but found the second lap of the walk – involving the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside – more difficult.

Thomas said: “The first half we were quite happy, everyone was feeling good.”

The group were met partway through by Thomas’ partner and friends with cake and sandwiches, which he said gave them “a little bit of a mental boost”.

Thomas said the highlight of the day was climbing up the final peak of Ingleborough.

“It’s quite a short, steep finish to get to the top but we all went up together as one,” he said.

The group finished the mega-walk at around 11pm, and several days later their Just Giving page – which will remain live until the end of September – has already surpassed their original target of £2,000.

According to the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease appeal aims to raise money for “a bespoke centre that delivers excellent patient-centred care in a supportive purpose-built environment suitable for the needs of the 21st century”.

The late Rob Burrow, who was heavily involved in fundraising to support others living with Motor Neurone Disease, died on June 2 after revealing his diagnosis in 2019.