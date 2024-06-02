Rob Burrow CBE has sadly passed away at the age of 41, Leeds Rhinos have announced. Photo by Steve Riding.

The former rugby league ace was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in December 2019.

Burrow, who was born in Pontefract, won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos in a glittering 17-year career.

The club said in a statement:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend.

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND. He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

“The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob. In particular, the rugby league family and the MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.

“For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise. Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something, he just found his own way of doing it better than anyone else.

“He will continue to inspire us all every day.”