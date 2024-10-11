Sara Booth - Managing Director to abseil down Wakefield Cathedral for charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event, supported by local army reservists, aims to raise vital funds for the Memory Action Group, this year’s chosen charity of the Mayor of Wakefield. The Memory Action Group provides essential support to individuals living with dementia and their carers, making a significant impact on the community.
Councillor Darren Byford, the Mayor of Wakefield, will be present at the event to show his support for both those taking part in the abseil and the Memory Action Group.
The Memory Action Group plays a crucial role in supporting families in our community, and events like this help ensure they can continue their vital work.”
Sara Booth is passionate about giving back to the local community and is eager to take on this challenge. “I’m excited to undertake this abseil for such a worthy cause,” she said. “Dementia affects many families, and it’s crucial that we unite to support those in need. I hope to not only raise funds but also shine a light on the incredible work the Memory Action Group does.”
The abseil promises to be an exhilarating experience, drawing friends, family, and community members to cheer Sara Booth on as she makes her descent.
Donations can be made through the Memory Action Group’s website or at the event, ensuring that the group can continue its essential work in the community.
Join Sara Booth, Councillor Darren Byford, and the community this Saturday for an exciting event that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by dementia.
Here is the JustGiving page if you would like to donate to the charity:
Complete Training - https://completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk/training.html
Complete Care West Yorkshire - www.completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.