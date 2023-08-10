See inside this lovely five bedroom Sandal family home that is perfect for commuters

Take a look around this lovely Sandal family home that is ideal for families and not too far away from Wakefield city centre and the motorway for commuters.

This beautifully presented five bedroom family home is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sandal on a small secluded cul-de-sac.

The freehold property found on Chevet Croft is spacious and quirky and spans across a ground floor and two upstairs storeys.

It has a downstairs lavatory, a full family bathroom, an ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe in the main bedroom, as well as four other large bedrooms.

Downstairs, there is a lounge, family room, a large hall, cloakroom, a dining room and kitchen, a conservatory and utility room.

The exterior of the property is enveloped by gardens and features a double garage and generous driveaway.

And around 2.5 miles away from Wakefield city centre and a similar distance to the Junction 39 M1 motorways, as well as being less than a mile away from the Sandal Agbrigg train station, this home is perfect for the commuter.

Chevet Croft, Sandal, Wakefield, is for on the market for around £750,000, with William H. Brown, Wakefield.

Call 01924 200544 for more information.

1 . Take a look inside this lovely Sandal family home Take a look inside this lovely Sandal family home. Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

2 . Quirky and spacious This house has been described as being quirky and spacious by the estate agent, William H. Brown. Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

3 . Spacious hall The hall to the home is incredibly spacious and features a generous cloakroom. Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

4 . William H. Brown The property has a good size kitchen. Photo: Generous kitchen Photo Sales

