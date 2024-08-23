See progress of Featherstone War Horse memorial purple poppy project, Operation Joey
Operation Joey is a project to create a 3,500-strong coat of crocheted poppies for the Featherstone War Horse memorial.
Bev Alderson, a founder of Murphy’s Army, the charity behind the project, said four of the five panels have now been completed and plans are in place to install the coat on the memorial on the morning of October 11.
Speaking about the project’s progress, Bev said: “It’s quite exciting. A lot of hard work and a lot of poppies [have] gone into it.”
The Murphy’s Army Purple Poppy Campaign has run since 2016 and commemorates animals lost in service. The charity also supports retired service animals such as the Fireside K9 charity for retired police dogs and the Railway Dogs Benevolent Fund.
Speaking about Murphy’s Army’s purpose, Bev said: “[It is] to remember all the animals that have served in the wars and police and fire brigade and various other places – once they have retired there is no help from the government.”
Around 25 people are currently involved in creating the poppies, which are then sent to or collected for Bev to attach them to panels. Each panel is one meter by five meters long.
The director of a Bradford-based machinery hire business will also donate his time to help install the coat onto the memorial using a cherry picker on the morning of October 11. Members of the Featherstone Town Council are also expected to attend for the unveiling.
Murphy’s Army was responsible for the purple poppy coat which has dressed the Horsforth horse statue for the last three years, and approached Featherstone Town Council about the Operation Joey project after discovering the Featherstone War Horse memorial.
The memorial was unveiled in 2018 in Mill Pond Meadow to commemorate the 353 soldiers from Featherstone who were killed in the First World War, and measures around five metres tall and nine metres in length.
