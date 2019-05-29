Siobhan Phillips: Wakefield's Britain's Got Talent finalist pictured through the years

Britain's Got Talent star Siobhan Phillips previously worked on cruise ships - and was once voted Yorkshire's Outstanding Female Entertainer of the Year.

The comedy singer, 42, has won of the hearts public with her amusing songs about parenthood, and has now earned a place in the final of Britain's Got Talent 2019.

But before she was famous, she worked as a singer on cruise ships around the world - and made appearances in the Wakefield Express.

As we approach Sunday's final, we took a look back through our archive to see what Siobhan was up to before she shot to fame.

READ MORE: "I’m just a clown from Wakefield” - Britain’s Got Talent star Siobhan Phillips on her hit audition

A showreel, uploaded to YouTube in 2010, shows Siobhan at work on a cruise ship, entertaining crowds with her comedy and a selection of songs - including a rendition of Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Siobhan Phillips is seen with the Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group's Outstanding Female Entertainer of the Year award in 2004.

A second video, available here, sees Siobhan sing Adele's Make You Feel My Love, while dazzling the crowd with her holographic coat.

A photo from the year 2000 shows Siobhan, who would have been in her early 20s, modelling in glamorous makeup, while a selfie from 2009 shows the singer with her trademark red hair.

She can also be seen smiling after winning the Yorkshire Weekly Newspaper Group's Clubland Award for Outstanding Female Entertainer of the Year in 2004.

A final photo shows Siobhan all dressed up for the Clubland Awards in 2008.

Pictured in 2009, Siobhan Phillips shows off a darker shade of her trademark red hair.

The singer secured a place in the semi-final of the show with her entertaining song about the realities of becoming a parent at the age of 40.

She was revealed as an official semi-finalist last week, and returned to the stage on Tuesday evening, with her new song Toddler Trauma.

READ MORE: Britain's Got Talent's Siobhan Phillips records video in Trinity Walk, Wakefield

Singing about her three-year-old daughter, Siobhan said: “I’ve got a toddler, she rules my life.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Siobhan Phillips pictured at the Clubland Awards in 2009.

“I say yes, she says no a million times a day. I was thinking of joining Mumsnet, but instead I’ve joined AA.

“It’s like an episode of kitchen nightmares every single chuffing day.

“If her chicken nuggets touch her ketchup there’s always hell to pay.”

Siobhan’s song earned her the support of the public, and she secured a place in the top three, leaving the judges to choose between her and magician Matt Stirling.

She became visibly emotional as judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams voted for her and secured her place in the final.

Speaking after the show, she said: “I cannot even thank you all enough for voting for me.

In this glamour shot, Siobhan Phillips is seen in the year 2000.

“I’m not a crier, but honestly I’m so emotional right now.

“You’ve no idea what it means to me, and thank you so much for getting me one step closer to my dream, which is to be on the Royal Variety Performance.

“I just feel so touched at the fantastic response - and I’m in the final of Britain’s Got Talent after 26 years trying to get a break.

“I never thought it would happen at this age, it’s crazy.”

A video played before her performance also showed Siobhan performing in various Wakefield locations, including Belle Vue stadium and Trinity Walk Shopping Centre.