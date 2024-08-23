Storm Lilian: Fallen trees cause problems across Wakefield this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fallen trees are causing disruption on roads across Wakefield this morning as strong winds batter the district.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Storm Lilian.

The Met Office says there could be travel disruption on Friday morning along with damage to buildings, such as tiles blown off roofs.

Wakefield Council have said they have teams responding to reports of falled trees on highways and public areas.

They report the following roads are currently blocked:

Knottingley Road, Pontefract

Pontefract Road, Castleford

Hell Lane, Heath Common

Carleton Road, Pontefract

York Street, Hemsworth

Standbridge Lane, Kettlethorpe

Doncaster Road, Ackworth

Doncaster Road, Crofton

Pontefract Road, Ackworth

Castle Syke Hill, Ackworth

Sandygate Lane, East Hardwick

Chevet Lane, Wakefield

Pontefract Castle (official) is closed today.

You can report any issues by calling 0345 8 506 506.