Storm Lilian: Fallen trees cause problems across Wakefield this morning
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Storm Lilian.
The Met Office says there could be travel disruption on Friday morning along with damage to buildings, such as tiles blown off roofs.
Wakefield Council have said they have teams responding to reports of falled trees on highways and public areas.
They report the following roads are currently blocked:
Knottingley Road, Pontefract
Pontefract Road, Castleford
Hell Lane, Heath Common
Carleton Road, Pontefract
York Street, Hemsworth
Standbridge Lane, Kettlethorpe
Doncaster Road, Ackworth
Doncaster Road, Crofton
Pontefract Road, Ackworth
Castle Syke Hill, Ackworth
Sandygate Lane, East Hardwick
Chevet Lane, Wakefield
Pontefract Castle (official) is closed today.
You can report any issues by calling 0345 8 506 506.
