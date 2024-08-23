Storm Lilian: Hundreds of homes across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford without power as gales of 75mph hit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of homes across Wakefield are without power this morning as Storm Lilian brings strong gales to the region.

A yellow Met Office weather warning is currently in place across the whole of Yorkshire with gusts of up to 75mph possible in some exposed locations.

Hundreds of homes across dozens of postcodes are experiencing outages, according to Northern Powergrid’s power cut map.

Northern Powergrid say they are aware of power cuts across the Wakefield postcode area.

Their website says: “Our team are responding to damage caused by Storm Lilian.

"Our power cut map shows estimated restoration times, and our teams are working hard to restore power by the time shown, when it is safe to do so.

"The current restoration time has the potential to change as we work to restore power. Supporting customers is our priority, please report your power cut on-line so we can continue to keep you updated.”

Areas experiencing power loss include:

*Estates in and around Wakefield Road, Featherstone;

*Outwood

*Kirkhamgate, around Batley Road

*Wrenthorpe

*Agbrigg, around Doncaster Road

*Sharlston Common, around Weeland Road

*Around Brandy Carr Road

*Walton

*Newmillerdam

*Crigglestone, around High Street

*West Bretton

*Flockton

Some may have seen power restored in the last hour, but Northern Powergrid have given an estimated complete restoration time of 6pm.