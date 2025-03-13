Plans are in place to find a new cemetery to serve Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city’s main burial ground, which dates back to 1859, is expected to become full within seven years, Wakefield Council has said.

The local authority said it needs to carry out a feasibility study at a potential new burial ground to replace the site Sugar Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cemetery, in Belle Vue, has served the city for more than 160 years but the council expects it to reach capacity in five to seven years.

The city’s main burial ground, which dates back to 1859, is expected to become full within seven years, Wakefield Council has said.

A finance report estimated cost of the work at the potential new site, which is not identified in the document, to be around £100,000.

The council has extended cemeteries or explored other potential sites in order to provide new burial plots across the district in recent years.

In January 2023, work began to create 1,000 plots by extending Hemsworth Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said at the time that the £500,000 project would allow families to lay loved ones to rest in the town for decades to come.

The work saw 1,175 plots formed on 3.4 acres (1.4 hectares) of land bordering the town’s existing cemetery.

In the same year, surveys and drilling were carried at Barracks Field, in Pontefract, to test if it was suitable to be turned into a cemetery.

Gary Blenkinsop, the council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said at the time: “We need to find more burial space in Pontefract so people can continue to choose to be laid to rest in their town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking at all available land and as part of that we’re carrying out a survey at Barracks Field.”

Cabinet members will consider the report on March 18.

It says: “The council need to undertake feasibility studies for a potential new burial site in Wakefield once the Sugar Lane site in Wakefield reaches capacity (expected in 5- 7 years).

“An alternative site has been identified but feasibility works need to commence at an estimated cost of £0.1m.

“This will be a revenue cost until the scheme is deemed viable and approved at cabinet.”