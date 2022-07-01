Kirklands FC raised a massive £5,258.52 last year.

This year, the team is hoping to raise even more money which will be again split between the two charities, through its annual fundraiser on Sunday, August 28.

The fundraiser will kick off with a friendly tournament between a few local sides followed by a day of family entertainment at Kirklands Hotel, which will include singers, stalls, a raffle, and face painting for the kids.

The football teams aims to raise more money than last year for charity.

There will also be a bouncy castle, an ice cream van and a BBQ for people to enjoy.

Secretary and chairman of Kirklands FC, Ian Waldie, said: “We’ve chosen to support the Wakefield Hospice and the Wakefield and District Down’s Syndrome Support Group because we have connections with both charities.

“The day will include a tournament against a few local teams and we will then go back to the Kirklands Hotel where there will be loads of things going on.

“There will be singers, a tombola, lots of stalls and a bouncy castle for the kids. We’re still gathering prizes but so many local businesses have been so generous thus far.”

The football team held their first fundraiser seven years ago where they raised around £100 for charity.

The chair of the club said: “Year on year, it continues to get bigger. Last year, we raised just over £5,000 and we’re trying to raise more this time around.

“As a club, we try to give back to the community as a lot of people support us. It is important to us because we are a community club, people from the community use us.”