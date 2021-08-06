Takeaway plans for former community centre on Wakefield estate

Plans have been submitted to convert a small former community centre into a takeaway.

By Nick Frame
Friday, 6th August 2021, 8:48 am
Updated Friday, 6th August 2021, 8:50 am

The old building on 78 Flanshaw Road in Wakefield is subject to plans for a conversion.

The single-storey building, which has a small community space, kitchen and toilet could soon have a paved outdoor seating area, if the plans are approved.

Although no further details have been provided, the application wishes to sell hot food.

The small community centre on Flanshaw Road.

A decision on the plans will be made by Wakefield Council at a later date.

