The history of Ferrybridge Power Station as further demolition planned

As further demolition is planned at Ferrybridge Power Station tomorrow, we take a look back at the history of the landmark site.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:44 pm

At its peak, Ferrybridge Power Station employed more than 900 people.

The Ferrybridge site generated power for more than 50 years and is one of the area's most recognisable landmarks, visible from the nearby M62 and A1(M) motorways as well as from a number of nearby vantage points.

Its eight concrete cooling towers - each of which stood at an impressive 375ft tall - were visible for miles around.

But rising costs, as well as a rise in alternative fuels, saw the station declared "unsustainable", and owners SSE made the decision to close the site in 2016.

Demolition work began in 2018, culminating with the dramatic demolition of five cooling towers in two blowdown events in 2019 and a further demolition in August last year.

