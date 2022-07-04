The Kew Burrow Charity FC: More than 900 tickets sold for Wakefield's star studded football match

The event has been organised by Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Darren Powell, who has arranged a string of charity games to raise cash for good causes.

The match, between Kews Charity FC vs Once Upon a Smile celebrity side, is set to take place on Sunday, July 31 at Crofton Sports and Social Club .

Kick off will be at noon and gates open to the public from 10.45am.

Darren said it's going to be a pleasure to have a part of Rob Burrow with the team everywhere they go.

Darren said: "We're trying to push for a complete sellout if we can.

"There'll be live bands, children's rides and a big auction of memorabilia from famous faces. Raffles, food vans and, of course, the big match itself!"

People will also be able to have pictures taken with the celebrities after the game.

Darren said: "The Kews have been going since 2015 in memory of my best friend, Michael Kew, who died of bone cancer.

"We've gone on to raise a whopping £87,000 in his memory and I hope we've made him proud so far.

"Rob Burrow and his family will be attending and his children will be the match day mascots.

"We want to raise as much as possible for Wakefield Hospice, the Once Upon a Smile charity and help build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds."

Before the big charity match, The Kews Burrow Charity FC will play at Scarborough FC ground on Sunday, July 19, raising money for Rob Burrow centre.

Darren said: "People can come watch that game for free if they fancy a day out at the seaside. Kick off is at 11am.

"We've also had new shirts bought for us with our new crest on them. It's going to be a pleasure to have a part of Rob Burrow with us everywhere we go up and down the country."