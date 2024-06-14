Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A headteacher from Wakefield has received a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities as part of the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Andrew Hodkinson, who is the principal at West Oaks Special School in Leeds, is one of over 60 people from Yorkshire and Humberside who have received honours in the 2024 list, which recognises those individuals who have initiated substantial change where it was needed and developed innovative solutions that have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of thousands of people across the country.

The 57-year-old has overseen four ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings during his time in charge of the Leeds school, with it growing to be one of the largest special educational needs provisions in the UK with 440 pupils on roll.

Under his leadership, the school developed two new sites while he led the setting’s innovation in the use of Information Technology in new teaching practices.

Mental health has been a priority for Andrew, setting up an external counselling service provided as well as ‘worry boxes’ and ‘feeling safe areas' around the school and in classrooms.

He has developed a strong ethos of nurturing the skills of staff, making them more effective in their work and ensuring that they have successful career paths.

The experienced teacher has also shared his knowledge to help other special educational needs provisions in the UK, including in Hartlepool and Hertfordshire, as well as overseas.

Many of the individuals who have received a BME or an MBE are active community champions, innovative social entrepreneurs, pioneering scientists, passionate health workers and dedicated volunteers who have gone the extra mile.

Recipients from Yorkshire and Humberside make up 5.6 per cent of the total number of recipients receiving honours this year.