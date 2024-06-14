Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wakefield D-Day veteran has described his visit to Normandy to join the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the landings.

Harry Birdsall, 98, who grew up in Sandal, said: “They made us feel like royalty.

"I met King Charles; he shook my hand and said thank you, I thought that was nice.

"I was talking to Princess Anne, I made her laugh a little – during 1944 I was in London when she was only 18, and I waved my hand to her and she waved back.

Wakefield D-Day veteran Harry Birdsall speaking to Princess Anne at the Normandy commemorations last week which marked the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

"They took us to the graveyard. It was as big as two football pitches [and] has all been reconstructed. Thousands and thousands of names. What a marvellous sight.

"Big leaders were there [but] I felt as if we were the main people there.

"Everybody all saying thank you – that was very emotional.”

Harry received an invitation for the trip, organised by the Royal British Legion, about a month ago and was escorted down to Normandy by his friend Julie Atkinson.

Harry said: “She looked after me like her own father, I was so proud what she did.”

The veteran said the pair were taken to Portsmouth in a “top of the range” Range Rover, where they and over 20 other veterans were greeted by a reception and stayed the night in a hotel.