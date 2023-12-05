As the festive season approaches, The Prince of Wales Hospice has announced the return of its annual tradition: the Light up a Life Services of Remembrance.

Commemorating cherished memories and honouring the lives of loved ones, these heartfelt gatherings invite the community to join together in remembrance and reflection.

Emma Dunnill, legacy and in memory fundraiser, said: “The services of remembrance are a crucial element to the Light up a Life Appeal.

"They provide an opportunity for the local community to come together for a special occasion with music, carols, readings and an emotive candle lighting ceremony.

"Together, we can celebrate the lives that continue to shine brightly in our hearts.”

The event has become a yearly tradition for the hospice, with people donating in memory of loved ones each year.

Donations go to fund the work the hospice does for local residents who need its care.

The schedule for the services is as follows:

Holy Cross Church, Airedale, WF10 3LJ – Wednesday, December 6, 7pm.

Hospice Gardens, Pontefract, WF8 4BG – Saturday, December 9, 3pm.

These services are open to all and admission is free. No prior booking is necessary and people are encouraged to join on the day of the event.

The Light up a Life Appeal, which runs from September through December, provides an opportunity for those willing to contribute in memory of their loved ones.