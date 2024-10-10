Thornes Park to take centre stage for free firework display for Bonfire Night
And, once again, a full evening of entertainment is being planned for Thornes Park in time for Bonfire Night.
Organised by Wakefield Council, in partnership with the Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Park,The display will be held on Saturday, November 2, with a low-impact firework display first for those who don’t enjoy loud noises, before the spectacular main event.
Gates open at 4.30pm with the quieter display starting at 6pm.
The main firework display will start at 7.30pm.
There will be no feature bonfire and sparklers and personal fireworks are prohibited.
This year’s Thornes Park Fireworks is part of Our Year Wakefield District 2024, a year-long programme of breath-taking spectacles, unique festivals and community-led activities that celebrate all the Wakefield district has to offer.
