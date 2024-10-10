Thornes Park to take centre stage for free firework display for Bonfire Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s no denying the magic of the sights and sounds of fireworks whizzing and bursting into dazzling colour overhead!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, once again, a full evening of entertainment is being planned for Thornes Park in time for Bonfire Night.

Organised by Wakefield Council, in partnership with the Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Park,The display will be held on Saturday, November 2, with a low-impact firework display first for those who don’t enjoy loud noises, before the spectacular main event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open at 4.30pm with the quieter display starting at 6pm.

A full evening of entertainment is being planned for Thornes Park in time for Bonfire Night.

The main firework display will start at 7.30pm.

There will be no feature bonfire and sparklers and personal fireworks are prohibited.

This year’s Thornes Park Fireworks is part of Our Year Wakefield District 2024, a year-long programme of breath-taking spectacles, unique festivals and community-led activities that celebrate all the Wakefield district has to offer.