Three and iD Mobile down with users unable to make or receive calls
Three Mobile and iD Mobile have both reported issues and say they are “working hard” to fix the problem.
For many, the issue started at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday) and were still without voice services this morning.
Updating customers on X this morning, Three UK said: “Following an issue affecting voice calls yesterday, services have almost returned to normal overnight.
"Our monitoring has picked up an issue with calls connected via WiFi, which we’re investigating urgently.
“Today, we also expected to see an additional impact on our services due to Storm Eowyn in some areas.
"We’ve deployed extra engineering resources and planning for these areas so we can bring sites that are impacted back online as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
They went on to say: “We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience caused by the issues on our voice network.”
iD Mobile said this morning: "We’re aware of a network wide issue affecting services, we believe this to now be resolved, please reboot your device soon.
"We appreciate your patience for this and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
