The Wakefield District is home to countless volunteers who give their time, energy and heart to helping others, often with little or no recognition.

At the Community Foundation Wakefield District, they strive to give credit where it’s definitely due!

So, once again, they are proud to launch their annual Unsung Heroes campaign, which celebrates incredible individuals from our local area who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities.

This is your chance to give them the recognition they so richly deserve.

Duncan Wood, the awards’ host, at the Foundation’s Unsung Heroes Ceremony 2024 at Wakefield Cathedral.

Whether your unsung hero supports older people, runs community activities, offers a listening ear or simply makes life better for those around them, The Community Foundation Wakefield District wants to hear about them.

If you know someone who’s quietly making a big impact in Wakefield, the Five Towns, or in SESKU, please take a moment to nominate them.

All they need is a few words to say why your family member, friend, neighbour or local community champion/organisation stands out.

Your nomination could mean the world to them.

To be eligible, nominees must:

Regularly go above and beyond in what they do

Volunteer within the Wakefield Metropolitan District

Be over 18

Be individuals or non-profit organisations

Nominating is simple. Just complete the online form at www.wakefieldcf.org.uk/unsung-heroes-nominations-2025

The deadline for all nominations is Friday, May 30, 2025.

Once nominations close, the awards panel will select 10 extraordinary individuals/organisations to be honoured at the Unsung Heroes Awards 2025, which will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield.

And this year, They are doing things a little differently.

They are swapping traditional convention for sparkling style. Inspired by the glitz of the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the 2025 ceremony promises to be a night full of joy, celebration, and entertainment - all whilst shining a well-deserved spotlight on the Wakefield District’s most selfless individuals/organisations.

They are also inviting local businesses to get involved and help make the event truly unforgettable.

If you would like to support the event, please get in touch with [email protected].

Let’s celebrate the quiet heroes who do so much, so often, for so many.

Nominate yours today!