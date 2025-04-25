Travel firm announces it is closing - with all future holidays cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tour operator Balkan Holidays Ltd has ceased trading in the UK, it has suddenly been announced.

Customers currently abroad with Balkan Holidays will be unaffected and those with forward bookings will be refunded.

Established nearly 60 years ago, Balkan Holidays offered a summer programme flying into Bourgas for beach holidays.

The tour operator announced yesterday,Thursday, April 24, that the decision had been made because it had “become increasingly difficult to be competitive and profitable in the UK”, adding that all forward bookings would be refunded and all suppliers would be paid.

The company offered holidays in Bulgaria in the European Union, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Malta and Northern Cyprus.

In a statement it said: “We regret to inform you that Balkan Holidays Ltd has, as of 24th of April 2025, closed for business in the UK. Clients currently on holiday will be unaffected.

"The company remains solvent, but has ceased trading, however all forward holiday bookings have been cancelled.

"All clients will be notified and refunded in full. May we kindly ask for patience as we process the refunds and appreciate your understanding.

"Thank you for your past business and please accept our most sincere apologies for the disappointment and inconvenience.”

It was licensed to carry 27,817 Atol-protected passengers in the year to the end of March 2026.

They said: For all direct clients, if you need to contact us about refunds, please email [email protected]

“If you booked through a travel agent, please contact them for your refund.

“All travel agents can email [email protected]

“We will work as fast as we can and will prioritise refunds in departure date order.”