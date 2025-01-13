Tributes pour in for 'amazing' 18-year-old dad who died in Castleford crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing’ teenager who died in a crash in Castleford yesterday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Lupton sadly died at the scene on Wheldon Road after the white Volkswagen Golf he was travelling in left the road crashing into a water treatment facility.

Emergency services found the car partially submerged and father-of-one Taylor near the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man and a woman, both 21, were taken to hospital and were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accident happened on Wheldon Road yesterday morning.

Loved ones have been sharing their tributes to Taylor, including his girlfriend, Megan Carswell, who said: "I don’t even know where to begin.

"Never in a million years I would’ve thought i’d be writing this message, you were my absolute world and you made me a better person, you taught me how to love myself, I love you so much and I will miss you so much more. I really wish things could be different and you could be sat with me right now, it can’t be put into words how devastated I am right now. I hope to make you proud and you will always be in my mind and heart."

Courtney Leake said: “I'm honestly lost for words. Sending all my love to all Taylor's friends and family and to Megan. You're an amazing man tay and everyone else thought so too, never had a dull moment with you . Rest in peace Taylor Lupton we love you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Nicholson wrote: “A special man with such a good heart and special mind and one of the most special personalities even after everything you experienced in life you was still one of the most warm, funny, genuine, good person, you made an impact on everyone’s life you was involved in and definitely changed my perspective a few times.

"Sad to lose someone amazing as you."

The incident is being investigated by the major collision enquiry team, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling along Wheldon Road from the direction of Airedale immediately beforehand to contact them.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

Police can be contacted on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 277 of January 12.