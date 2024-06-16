Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A TV presenter and historian is to visit Wakefield to give a talk on the history of the white rose of Yorkshire.

Dr Jonathan Foyle will appear at the event later this month as part of Wakefield Civic Society’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Dr Foyle is an author of seven books on great buildings, a former curator at Hampton Court Palace and now lecturer at the University of Bath.

He is best known for broadcasts on history including ‘Climbing Great Buildings’, ‘Henry VIII: Patron or Plunderer?’ and more recently Channel Five’s ‘Secrets of the Royal Palaces’.

Dr Jonathan Foyle will visit Wakefield to give a talk on the history of Yorkshire's white rose.

The talk, which will be held at CAPA College on Thursday June 20, will examine the origins of the white rose a symbol for the county.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “We are delighted that Dr Foyle was able to accept our invitation to speak and we look forward to hearing what he hasto say about our regional flower.

“This is the third time Dr Foyle will have spoken at our events.

“He came to Wakefield in 2014 when he spoke about the marriage bed of Henry VII and Elizabeth of York, and again in 2015 when he spoke about the architecture, history and significance of Lincoln Cathedral.

“His previous talks proved to be very popular, and this new talk is not to be missed.”

Mr Trickett added: “The five-petalled flower was forged in a medieval past of saints and superstition that was intended to be erased.

“Fortunately, enough survives that we can link the clues.”

The talk has been organised in partnership with Wakefield Council as part of their Key to the North line-up of events and activities being delivered as partof Our Year 2024, a year-long celebration of the district’s culture.

Key to the North encourages people to engage with new topics, learn new skills and develop new creative interests.

Talks, lectures and events organised throughout the year aim to shine a light on Yorkshire’s rich heritage and popular culture.

Mr Trickett said: “The Society has been very supportive of the council’s Our Year 2024 programme.

“We would like to thank the council for their support in helping to organise this talk by Dr Foyle.”

You don’t need to be a civic society member to attend but booking is essential.