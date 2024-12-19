Vue Cinema coming to Castleford following closure of Cineworld

Xscape Yorkshire in Castleford has today announced that cinema chain Vue will be opening at the leisure hub next year.

Vue will be located on the first floor of the centre and will take over the space occupied by the current cinema operator, Cineworld, which announced it will be closing at the site earlier this month.

Vue says it is committed to bringing the ultimate seat, screen and sound, and will be providing customers with value tickets for every film, every day as well as a wide selection of food and drink options.

Vue currently has 92 cinemas throughout the UK and Ireland, with over 290 screens and 125,000 seats, and offers film-fanatics all the latest films at everyday value.

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said: “As an epicentre of entertainment in Yorkshire, we want to ensure visitors can experience the ultimate family day out, and continue to enjoy the latest blockbusters and the best of British films.

“We’re really excited to welcome Vue to Xscape and offer visitors the very best – and the most comfortable - big screen entertainment. We can’t wait to announce the opening date and invite everyone to step inside and experience this new cinema venue.”

The official oprning date is yet to be confirmed.