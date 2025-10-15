Wakefield and Ossett businesses leaders join MPs at Downing Street reception

Members of Wakefield’s business community joined the city’s MPs at a Downing Street reception to celebrate commerce in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was hosted by Chancellor Rachel Reeves to champion small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region ahead of the Autumn Budget.

Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, joined David Jones, owner of Bier Huis and a volunteer for Visit Ossett, at Number 11 Downing Street on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jones founded the award-winning specialist drinks shop and micro brewery in 2011.

David Jones, owner of Beir Huis in Ossett, and Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, attended a Downing Street reception celebrating Yorkshire businesses.

In 2014, a change in licence allowed Mr Jones and his team to host events in the shop itself, increasing its role within the town’s business community.

Ms Botterill said: “I am always keen to bring a slice of Yorkshire to the centre of government, so I was so pleased to invite David to Downing Street.

“Bier Huis is a great community business and real local institution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know David loves our area and has volunteered for many years with the fabulous Visit Ossett.”

David Jones, owner of Beir Huis in Ossett, and Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, attended a Downing Street reception celebrating Yorkshire businesses.

“Next year we’ll celebrate 15 years of Bier Huis, which is such a real achievement.”

Wakefield and Rothwell MP Simon Lightwood was accompanied by Claire Sutherley, managing director of We Are Wakefield, a not-for-profit organisation run for the benefit of the city’s businesses.

Ms Sutherley said: “It was a privilege to represent Wakefield businesses at Number 11 Downing Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We Are Wakefield is proud to champion over 200 member organisations, supporting collaboration, growth and resilience across the district.

Claire Sutherley, managing director of We Are Wakefield, and Simon Lightwood, MP for Rothwell and Wakefield, attended a Downing Street reception celebrating Yorkshire businesses.

“Being a voice for our businesses — and the challenges they face daily — is a responsibility I take seriously, and it’s encouraging to see their contribution to the local economy recognised at a national level.”

Mr Lightwood added: “We Are Wakefield is valuable to the local economy here – supporting businesses that employ local people and serving our community with pride.

Rachel Reeves, who also serves as the MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, said: “We are a pro-business government, and we know that SMEs are the beating heart of high streets, industrial estates and local economies across the country.”