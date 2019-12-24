Wakefield Baptist Church to open tonight for Christmas Eve

The Wakefield Baptist Church will open its doors tonight for Christmas Eve.

Open from 8pm, the church, which serves as the city's homeless shelter, will open for the homeless or those without somewhere to go.

An overnight stay and a hot evening meal will be provided to those who attend, with a Christmas Day community breakfast served tomorrow morning.

The church will then serve a Boxing Day Lunch from 1pm on Thursday.

Wakefield Street Kitchen will also be serving a free lunch in the city centre tomorrow.

The church is located on Belle Isle Avenue,Wakefield