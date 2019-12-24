Wakefield Street Kitchen serving Christmas Day dinner - and everyone is invited

The Wakefield Street Kitchen will be running as normal on Christmas day serving all who need a warm meal with Santa Clause also making an appearance.

Anna Natasha Howard, founder of WSK, said: "Christmas time is a special day no one should spend it alone that is why the Wakefield Street Kitchen will be serving a Christmas dinner for anyone who would like to come.

"There will be all the trimmings and we will do all we can to make the day as special as possible for anyone struggling."

The Street Kitchen will be set up outside the Wakefield Cathedral from 6pm aiming to begin to serve at 6.30pm

Wakefield Baptist Church on Belle Isle Avenue will also be serving a Boxing Day lunch with all those in need welcome to attend.