Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance receives new hybrid motor vehicles from D. M. Keith Motor Group

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s community fundraising teams are hitting the road in style this summer, thanks to the arrival of five new eco-friendly vehicles supplied by long-standing supporters, D. M. Keith Motor Group.

The family-owned automotive business has provided the vehicles at a reduced rate as part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the charity’s vital work.

The new fleet of Cupra Terramar vehicles, wrapped in the striking Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) branding, has been supplied on a three-year agreement, which includes full servicing and maintenance.

The new vehicles were handed over to members of the YAA fundraising team at D. M. Keith Motor Group’s York showroom recently and will be used by YAA’s regional fundraising teams to travel across Yorkshire, attending events, meeting supporters, and raising awareness of the charity’s life-saving service.

As hybrid models, they will also help reduce emissions across the many journeys made each year, supporting the Wakefield-based charity’s commitment to sustainability.

Kerry Dwyer, director of public fundraising at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, “We’re extremely grateful to the team at D. M. Keith for their continued generosity and longstanding support.

"These vehicles are a vital part of our day-to-day fundraising operations, enabling our teams to stay connected with the communities and supporters who make our service possible”.

Angus Keith, director at the D. M. Keith Motor Group, added, “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance and to help power the important work their fundraising teams do across the region.

"These new hybrid vehicles are not only efficient and reliable, but they reflect our shared commitment to sustainability and community support.”