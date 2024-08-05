A bride surprised her groom on their wedding day - by singing to him as she walked down the aisle.

Sophie Hammill performed 'You’re Still The One' by Shania Twain as she and her dad, Alan Jennings walked past wedding guests, towards her partner, Paul Hammill.

Sophie, 31, says she was "very nervous" in the run up to the moment - but it all went well and she managed to get through the song without any tears.

Paul, 36, "struggled to contain his emotions" when he turned around and realised Sophie was singing - and the couple say it made their big day all the more special.

Mum-of-six Sophie, an ambulance practitioner and student paramedic, from Wakefield, said: “A few months before the wedding, I decided to give it a go.

"Only my maid of honour, bridesmaids, and mum knew about it - no one else did.

“I wanted it to be a surprise for Paul. I was worried at first that he’d find it awkward but he really loved it.

“He felt quite emotional - I think he was trying not to cry in front of all his friends."

Paul, an associate ambulance practitioner, said: "I couldn't believe it when I turned around and she was singing - I struggled to contain my emotions.

"I was blown away - she did an absolutely amazing job organising our big day.

"This was just the icing on the cake!"

The pair tied the knot at the Engine Shed - a wedding venue in Wetherby on July 13.

Sophie said: "It was such an amazing day from start to finish - I couldn’t have asked for anything else.

“I’m not really a singer to tell you the truth - Paul and I share six children, five from previous relationships and our son who was born eight months ago, and I’m a student paramedic so I don't really have the time.

"But I've always enjoyed singing since I was little and love singing in the shower or while I’m driving.

"I was very nervous before I started performing but with all the stress and build up before the wedding day, I also just felt so relieved and happy to get to the day.

"My little girl, Amaya, was singing along as I performed and I think all my children were very surprised."

Sophie’s nine-year-old son, Eli, posted the video on her TikTok account - @sophiesings92 - and it has since gone viral, racking up over 45k likes and almost 900k views.

Sophie said: “The response online has been overwhelming.

"I've never used TikTok before - my boy posted the video for me - and now my kids say it’s gone viral which they think is brilliant."

Sophie and Paul share six children - aged between eight months and 14.

The pair met at work in their roles as ambulance staff in 2018.

Paul proposed to Sophie on December 11 2021, at a restaurant in Wetherby where they went on their first date.