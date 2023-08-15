News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Camera Club hosts annual summer exhibition at The Ridings

Wakefield Camera Club’s latest summer exhibition is now available to the public for free at The Ridings Shopping Centre.
By Shawna Healey
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read

The exhibition, which is a showcase for the work of all of the club’s members, is open from 9am to 5pm for visitors to view until Saturday, August 19.

There is a wide variety of images which demonstrate different styles and techniques.

A spokesperson for Wakefield Camera Club said: “We’re in business! The club’s summer exhibition in now live in The Ridings, it is on the lower mall and is free to everyone.

Wakefield Camera Club's summer exhibition is currently on display in The Ridings.
"An enthusiastic crew set it all up on Sunday and on Monday we welcomed our first visitors. There has been a good stream of people all day, with lots of complimentary comments and questions.

"The exhibition is a wonderful showcase for the talented photographers at the club. It aims to cover all subjects and abilities to give the public a glimpse of members’ work.

"We are looking forward to seeing some of the visitors at our first meetings in September. If you're interested too why not come along and see a wide range of members’ work and have a chat.”

The club, which usually meets at Brook House Working Mens Club every Monday evening excluding bank holidays and the summer holidays, is one of the oldest photography groups in the Wakefield District.

Some of these meetings are hybrid, with zoom as well as in-person. The meetings are set to resume on Monday, September 4 and new members are always welcome.

For more information or to join the club, visit: https://www.wakefieldcameraclub.org.uk/join-the-club/