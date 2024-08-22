Wakefield care home create their own dragon as The Hatchling prepares to land
With them unable to be in the city centre over the weekend to see for themselves the spectacular Hatchling, West Ridings Nursing Home in Outwood decided to join in with Our Year Wakefield and The Hatchling project and build their very own dragon.
Staff and residents collected items that would otherwise have been thrown away and the creativity flowed!
Joanne Dawson, activities coordinator at West Ridings, said: "We made his body, head, tail and legs out of newspaper and old wrapping paper screwed up and held together with masking tape and covered in paper mache using watered down PVA glue and brown packaging paper saved from parcel deliveries.
"The spikes on the head were also made from brown paper and paper mache and held in place with hot glue and masking tape. the wings and ears were made out of cardboard and the spikes down the back were made out of egg boxes.
“It took quite a few layers of paper mache and a lot of masking tape to get the shape right. We then painted it white to cover up the brown paper before painting the body green and the spikes orange.
"The residents coloured spots in for him and one of our residents, Jack came up with the name Jasper as the spikes on his head look like carrots!
"Everyone thought it was a great name so Jasper was born!
"It was an amazing project and both residents from all three units and staff wanted to get involved and were encouraged to join in and take part.”
