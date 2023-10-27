Wakefield care home resident shares her passion for spooky sewing by creating pumpkins for Halloween

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Brady, an activities coordinator, had always admired Catherine Harley’s sewing skills. In the past, Catherine had made clothes for her children and even made her own wedding dress, hand-sewing pearls to the gown.

When Catherine offered to teach Helen how to sew, the pair set up their own private lessons.

Catherine said: “I love to sew and have done it throughout my life. I am very proud of the many items I made over the years, particularly my wedding dress.

Catherine Harley and Helen Brady, pictured here with their completed Halloween pumpkins that they sew

“I enjoyed helping Helen improve her skills, and I’m very proud of her for not giving up even when she got frustrated with herself at times. I’d love to teach others should they ask.”

Helen added: “I’ve always enjoyed crafts, particularly knitting and crochet, but never been able to sew very well.

“Cath was so kind and patient with me as I was learning, making sure I understood the different techniques to use.

"She made such a good teacher; she is such a patient and caring person to everyone at Hepworth House.”

Helen Batty, home manager at Hepworth House, said: “We have so many kind and talented residents and we feel very lucky when they want to share their talents with us.