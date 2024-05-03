Wakefield Council elections 2024: Labour gains three seats from independents at half-way stage of count

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The party has so far won 11 of the 12 seats to be declared.

The Lib Dems picked up the other seat as councillor Adele Hayes held on to Knottingley ward.

Labour has dominated proceedings so far with gains in Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton, Crofton, Ryhill and Walton, and Ossett.

Maureen Tennant-King easily held onto Featherstone ward for Labour after picking up 2005 votes.

The seats were gained from independent candidates who had previously been Conservative party members.

Martin Roberts won Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton with 1,179 votes, defeating Green Party candidate Jody Gabriel (663) and Conservative Dylan Nykamp (611).

Faith Heptinstall gained Crofton Ryhill and Walton for Labour with 1,918 votes. She replaces independent councillor Paul Stockhill.

Duncan Smith becomes the new councillor for Ossett, taking the seat comfortably with 1,890 votes. The Tory candidate Karl Clough was second with 879 votes.

Lib Dem Adele Hayes (centre) has held on to Knottingley ward

Labour held onto the eight other seats they were defending this morning.

Two councillors were elected for Normanton ward, following the resignation of councillor Isabel Owen in March.

Julie Medford held onto her seat while Daniel Wilton becomes a new Labour councillor.

Laura Jones becomes another new Labour member after winning Hemsworth.

Labour's Richard Forster held on to Castleford Central and Glasshoughton.

Major of Wakefield Josie Pritchard held onto Altofts and Whitwood.

Darren Byford, who takes over as the new mayor later this month, defended Horbury and South Ossett.

Jackie Ferguson defended Airedale and Ferry Fryston. She won the seat with 1,135 votes. Neil Kennedy, of the Wakefield and District Independents, challenged strongly with 800.

Faith Heptinstall is the new Labour councillors for Croton, Ryhill and Walton

Maureen Tennant-King won heavily in Featherstone picking up 2005 votes compared to Tory candidate Anthony Hill with 425, and Green Party candidate Cynthia Dickson with 324.

Counts for the remaining ten seats are expected to begin around 2.30pm.

The Wakefield Council election results announced so far are

Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton – Ward 1

Jody Gabriel – Green Party 663 votes.

Dylan Nykamp – Conservative 611*Martin Roberts – Labour 1,1719

Airedale and Ferry Fryston – Ward 2*Jackie Ferguson – Labour 1135John Ingham – Green Party 115Neil Kennedy – Wakefield District Independents 800Eamonn Mullins – Conservative 171Altofts and Whitwood – Ward 3Peter Forster – Conservative 451Krys Holmes – Green Party 233*Josie Pritchard – Labour 1684John Thomas – Wakefield District Independents 828

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton – Ward 4Stephen Brennan – Green Party 158*Richard Forster – Labour 1713Paul Phelps – Yorkshire Party 558Joanne Smart – Conservative 242

Crofton, Ryhill and Walton – Ward 5Elizabeth Cowton – Conservative 971*Faith Heptinstall – Labour 1918Garry Newby – Green Party 406

Featherstone – Ward 6Cynthia Dickenson – Green Party 324Anthony Hill – Conservative 425*Maureen Tennant-King – Labour 2005

Hemsworth – Ward 7Michael Johnson – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 168*Laura Jones – Labour 1292Lyn Morton – Green Party 382Doreen Smart – Conservative 261

Horbury and South Ossett – Ward 8*Darren Byford – Labour 2409Madalena Coutinho – Conservative 618Mark Goodair – Liberal Democrats 223Mark Harrop – Independent 304Richard Norris – Green Party 157

Knottingley – Ward 9Theo Biddle – Labour 695*Adele Hayes – Liberal Democrats 1363Ruth Love – Green Party 79Amy Swift – Conservative 155

Normanton – Ward 10 (Two to be elected)John Clayton – Green Party 426*Julie Medford – Labour 1709Tomas Mestre – Conservative 379Cliff Parsons – Wakefield and District Independents 584Chad Thomas – Conservative 406*Daniel Wilton – Labour 1303