Wakefield Council is asking residents for their views on their local voting arrangements

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Sep 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A review is underway by Wakefield Council regarding all voting arrangements in the district – and they are wanting your views.

The review includes making sure polling stations and accessible and fit for purpose.

Tony Reeves, Wakefield Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “We want to make sure that it is as easy as possible for people to cast their vote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although the next elections in our district are not planned until May 2026, lots of work is going on in the background to make sure we have the most suitable locations for people to vote in.

Have your say on where you voteHave your say on where you vote
Have your say on where you vote

“We really want to hear your views on your local polling station and how it can be better for you. So please get in touch.”

Read More
Blue plaque to be installed at Wakefield Cathedral to mark life of Mabel Norton

People can send their views by completing a form, or by letter or email.

More details can be found here. Click on the ‘Terms of Reference’ for full details of what is being reviewed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A drop-in event is also being held in the Electoral Services Office at County Hall, Wakefield between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

People can also call 01924 305023 on weekdays, 9am-5pm.

The consultation ends on October 4, 2024.

The initial recommendations will be published, and a second consultation period will begin on November 1, 2024. There will be another drop in event on Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The final recommendations will be published on December 20 and will be approved by the council in January 2025.

Related topics:Wakefield CouncilWakefieldCounty Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice