Wakefield Council leader expresses 'frustration and disappointment' at Spring Statement
The Leader of Wakefield Council has expressed frustration and disappointment at the Chancellor’s Spring Statement saying it ‘falls significantly short of what is needed’ to tackle the cost of living crisis which will plunge more people in the district into poverty.
Coun Denise Jeffery said: “The cost of living crisis means that more and more people will be turning to us for help, increasing demands on already stretched and underfunded council services.
“The statement falls significantly short of what is needed to tackle this crisis and the lack of any additional support to those on benefits - doing nothing for over 30,000 people currently claiming working age benefits in our district - is seriously worrying.
"With energy bills being at their highest and continuing to rise and record inflation levels, this situation is only going to get much worse.
“We need this government to step up and properly address this crisis.”
Wakefield Council has schemes in place to help those who are struggling.
The council’s Money Smart scheme provides free specialist tailored support with heating and insulation improvements, energy switching, mortgage, money and debt advice, benefit checks and skills and employment support.
For more information about the Money Smart Scheme visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/more-money-in-my-pocket call 01924 305892 or email [email protected]
Help is also being offered to hundreds of residents at nine local community hubs through our partnership initiative, Help at the Hub, where a range of organisations are on hand to give tailored support. For more information visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/hubThe council’s healthy food and activity programme also ensures that vulnerable children and young people are able to access food and activities during the main school holidays.
This Easter, the council and partners are offering free holiday club places to the most vulnerable children across the district.
Find out more at www.wakefield.gov.uk/schools-and-children/happy-healthy-holidaysCoun Jeffery said: “I want all our residents to know that we are here for you and that we will always do everything we can, with what we have available, to help those who are struggling to get by, or who are worried about the future for themselves or their families.”