Wakefield District Housing's Love Where You Live winners announced

Young Achiever: Alba Stogden.

A record breaking 20,372 votes, 2,000 more than last year, were cast for this year’s outstanding contestants who have contributed to their local communities in remarkable ways.

Winners ranged from volunteers who used their own time to clean up their neighbourhoods to young achievers who go the extra mile to help others as well as people who want to bring their communities together through a variety of groups and events.

They included seven-year-old Alba Stogden from Pontefract, who is a little girl on a mission to make the world a cleaner, safer and happier place. Alba has walked more than 240 miles, litter picking and has helped to raise thousands of pounds for mental health charities.

Alba said: “I didn’t think I’d actually win. I feel very proud of myself. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.”

The Addy in Knottingley also took first place for the second year running in the working with older and younger people categories, which is a testament to the amazing work they have continued to do in their community over the last 12 months of the pandemic.

The event, sponsored by grounds maintenance providers Tivoli, celebrated local community heroes who make the Wakefield district a better place to live. This year’s face to face event followed the success of last year’s all digital awards, which saw the grand final held on Facebook for the first time ever due to COVID-19 restrictions around social gatherings.

WDH’s chief executive Andy Wallhead, said: "Our Love Where You Live Awards have been a bigger and better success than ever before, with a record-breaking number of votes cast for people and groups who make Wakefield a wonderful place for everyone.

This year’s winners were:

Community Group: Airedale Food, Baby and Children’s Bank

Working with Older People: Wilds Tots and Friends at the Old Quarry Adventure Playground

Digital in the Community: Community Choir Wakefield

Community Champion: Tracy Morgan

Arts and Culture: Pontefract Decoration Squad

Young Achiever: Alba Stogden

Best Garden: Charles Malcolm