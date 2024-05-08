Wakefield man completes 60k ultramarathon in memory of dad who 'lit up every room'

A 24-year-old from Netherton completed a gruelling 60k ultramarathon at the weekend to raise money for a cause close to his heart in memory of his dad.
Catherine Gannon
Published 8th May 2024
Updated 8th May 2024, 09:10 BST
Speaking in a video in the run-up to the big day, Josh Woodings said: “I’m raising the money for British Heart Foundation. [It’s a] foundation very close to my heart and my family’s heart, but also very close to everyone – there’s so many people that have lost family and friends to heart attack unfortunately. Now I’m giving back by doing this.”

Proud mum, Jill Woodings, said Josh’s dad, Andrew (Andy) Woodings, died suddenly in 2019, and May 3 would have been his 60th birthday.

After being inspired by his brother completing the London marathon in 2023, Josh said he wanted to do something special in honour of his dad.

Josh Woodings, of Netherton, completed the 60k ultramarathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation on Saturday, May 4. Picture: Gillian WoodingsJosh Woodings, of Netherton, completed the 60k ultramarathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation on Saturday, May 4. Picture: Gillian Woodings
Josh Woodings, of Netherton, completed the 60k ultramarathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation on Saturday, May 4. Picture: Gillian Woodings

Jill said: “This is a huge undertaking for him. He hated running but has been out training since the start of this year. He’s run over 700 kilometres as part of his training. I am incredibly proud of him.

"There’s not enough words to describe him. [He’s] the most wonderful, kind, loving person. He’s funny, gets on with everybody – he’s human sunshine.”

Speaking of his dad, Josh said: “My dad was larger than life, a beautiful spirit that put everyone else before himself and did more for us than anyone will know.

"He lit up every room he walked in with his charisma, smile, laughter, and his bloody sarcasm. I got to spend 19 incredible years with him and I want to give back for that.”

Josh’s Just Giving page can be found here.

