Wakefield martial arts club raises cash for 100 meals to help people in need
The cash was raised by Kaiju Martial Arts, based at Avison Yard just off Kirkgate, who also had an impressive medal haul at a competition in Europe.
Simon Browning from the club said: “We managed to raise an incredible £2,500 for Wakefield Street Kitchen – enough for 1000 hot meals.
"And we have just finished the week long World Tournament in Portugal with an incredible 34 medals, beating our total last year.
"This is a real achievement from a small family run club with just a single location in the center of Wakefield.”
At the event in Portugal the club’s medals total included 11 bronze, eight silver and 15 gold.
Earlier this year the club a week-long “strike-a-thon” where members collectively completed 1.5 million kicks and punches to pay for 500 meals for families in need.
It is also helped to raise funds for its competition squad Team KMA, who are part of the England team, to go to the World Championships in Portugal.
Following that event, Simon said: “Last year we used some of the funds raised to buy a defibrillator for the club and this year we teamed up with Wakefield Street Kitchen, a charity who provides hot meals and food parcels to the homeless and those in need. It’s a really good cause.”
"We established that 1.5 million strikes would equate to 500 meals and we’ve been counting. It keeps the kids engaged.”
He said Team KMA and Kaiju Martial Arts rely on sponsorship from local businesses as well as fundraising throughout the year to support local community projects and ensure that every competitor who qualifies, has the opportunity to travel to the world championships and represent their country.
Team members have done bungee jumps, climbed Ben Nevis, washed cars, chilli chip challenges, 10ks, afternoon teas and tombolas to reach their targets.
At last year’s competition, which was held in Florida, the club battled it out to win eight gold medals, seven silver and 11 bronze medals.
Wakefield Street Kitchen warned in the winter that it was facing its highest ever demand and could have to close.