Wakefield one of Britain's pub-quiz capitals, study finds

The city was found to have more brain-teasing competitions per number of residents than all but two cities in Britain.
According to online gaming platform, Hearts-Challenge, Wakefield has 44.33 pub quizzes per 100,000 people, and sits behind only Chichester and Durham who have 54.97 and 70.73 respectively.
The only other Yorkshire city to make the top 10 was York, who came in eighth with 25.25 quizzes.
A spokesperson for Hearts-Challenge.com said: “Pub quizzes are a fun and thought-provoking way to keep people entertained, but most notably a fantastic way to engage with the local community.
"Whether you remember trivial facts or not, quiz nights allow you to enjoy yourself while working out your brain and socialising with your peers."