Wakefield one of Britain's pub-quiz capitals, study finds

The city was found to have more brain-teasing competitions per number of residents than all but two cities in Britain.

According to online gaming platform, Hearts-Challenge, Wakefield has 44.33 pub quizzes per 100,000 people, and sits behind only Chichester and Durham who have 54.97 and 70.73 respectively.

The only other Yorkshire city to make the top 10 was York, who came in eighth with 25.25 quizzes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub quizzes (library pic)

A spokesperson for Hearts-Challenge.com said: “Pub quizzes are a fun and thought-provoking way to keep people entertained, but most notably a fantastic way to engage with the local community.