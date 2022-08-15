Wakefield retail area to get electric vehicle charging points

The InstaVolt rapid 120kWh+ chargers will be installed in the car park at Stanley Road, where Tesco Express and Wynsors World of Shoes are located.
Simon Eatough, director for Landlord & Tenant (Midlands) at LCP, which owns and manages the retail parade, said the new charging points forms part of its comprehensive programme to install 330 charging stations by October.
“The UK is in a race to get thousands more EV charging points installed and we’re doing our bit to help the country develop a good infrastructure. We’re pleased that two of our latest points will be activated at Stanley Road by the end of August,” he said.
All points have CHAdeMO and CCS2 connectors.
InstaVolt chargers cost £0.57 per kWh and there is no connection fee or monthly membership fee.
This year, InstaVolt was named the UK’s best public charging network by Zap-Map for the fourth consecutive year.