Wakefield Santa Dash: Final chance to sign up for Wakefield Hospice's annual Christmas charity run
The charity Santa Dash has become a much-loved annual event in Wakefield over recent years and will return this weekend on Sunday, December 3 from 9am in the city centre.
Participants of all ages will be getting involved by dressing up as Santa Claus and completing a one-mile route around the city.
The event is hosted by Wakefield Hospice and Wakefield BID, with all funds raised supporting hospice care for the Wakefield district.
Every participant who registers receives their very own four-piece Santa outfit complete with Santa suit, belt, beard and that must have winter fashion accessory of the red and white Santa hat.
All participants also receive a finisher’s medal upon completing the dash and can get involved with a fantastically festive warm up taking place beforehand, getting everyone ready to jingle their way around town.
Entry costs just £10 per child, £12 per adult or £35 for a family ticket for two adults and two children, with dashers encouraged to try and raise £35 sponsorship on top of their entry fee to help fund local hospice care.
Online registration is open until Friday, December 1 at 12pm, with Santa suits available for collection from Wakefield Hospice 9am to 5pm all week.
Registration is also available on the day, however, if doing so, new participants must arrive before 8:30am.
To find out more or to register, visit: www.wakefieldhospice.org/santadash