Wakefield Talking Newspaper is looking for a new home

Wakefield Talking Newspaper is a charity dedicated to providing a spoken version of the Wakefield Express for their blind and visually impaired listeners every week. They are urgently seeking new premises for their recording studio. Can anyone help?

Wakefield Talking Newspaper (WTN) is a well -established charity (Part of the National Talking News Federation) which records the Wakefield Express each week for 130 plus listeners in the Wakefield District who are blind or visually impaired and have served their clients since 1979. In addition, they need their studio space for admin and copying each week and regular meetings.

Jane Becker, Secretary of WTN said, " The owners of our current accommodation have for many years allowed us to run the studio in their office building for a modest annual donation, but unfortunately, their circumstances have changed and we are in need of new premises by the end of September. As we survive solely on voluntary donations, we are contemplating renting at the commercial rates with dismay, as our resources would soon be eaten up, which would lead to the closure of this popular and much- needed service. "

WTN has over 130 visually impaired listeners who enjoy listening to the Wakefield Express every week, read by dedicated teams of volunteers. In addition, listeners' birthdays are celebrated with personal greetings , the Wakefield Express quiz is read out each month, and national magazines provided by the RNIB are added to the USB sticks which are sent out by post.

Jane continued, "We require sole use of a room, approximately 21 square metres, and currently permitting access for recording between 9.00 am and up to 6.30 pm on Friday evenings, Monday mornings and other times for meetings and training.. We currently have about 36 dedicated volunteers in several teams involved in reading , copying and distributing the recordings each week. Shared offices and hourly-rented community spaces are not an option as we store sensitive data. We also need to leave our recording and duplicating equipment set up and secure"

"We do have resources to pay a reduced rent , and we sincerely hope that someone will be able to help us . Our listeners, many of whom are isolated at home, rely on this friendly service , which provides a connection with their Wakefield."

If you can help, please contact Jane at [email protected] or telephone 01924 201000