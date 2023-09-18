Watch more videos on Shots!

A handful of establishments in the city centre are set to offer a menu where you can experience dishes from around the world for just £10.

The festival will run across more than half a dozen restaurants from Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22 until 7pm.

It has been organised by Wakefield BID, the business-led and business-funded body which aims to improve the city centre and drive regeneration.

A spokesperson for the food festival said: “Brought to you by the visionary team at Wakefield BID, this festival is your ticket to a world of flavors without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on this epic culinary experience.”

The restaurants taking part are:

Delphi – Discover Mediterranean flavours that will transport you to the shores of Greece.

Robatary is among the seven restaurants taking part.

Fino Pizzeria & Cicchetti: Savor artisanal pizzas that redefine pizza perfection.

ICO Wakefield: ICO brings to you Mesoamerican cuisine, using local ingredients to bring a taste of Mexico to Wakefield.

Qubana: Explore Latin-inspired cuisine that dances with bold and vibrant flavors.

No Manches: With two outdoor spaces to sit and the best cocktails! Combine that with fresh Mexican food and you’re onto a winner..

Robatary: A collaboration of cuisines combining Yorkshire's best bits with influences from the pacific plate.