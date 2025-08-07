Wakefield theatre students to take centre stage in Disneyland Paris parade
Sophia Sowden, aged 12 and Matilda Hill, aged eight, both auditioned for the unique pre-parade, that will take place on September 25, on November 3 last year.
School principal, Kathryn Whale explained: “We were informed last year that Disneyland Paris were looking for young people to take part in their pre-parade in September 2025.
"We were sent the choreography and music and together with my dance teacher, Zoe Allen they worked tirelessly to perfect the routine for the audition”.
On November 26, the pair both received the news that they were successful and would feature in the magical parade alongside other dancers.
"A month or so later, we got the message to say that they were pleased with the audition tape and they had been accepted!” Kathryn continued.
"This was a dream come true! I was so proud of my girls especially with is being a new school.
"What a fantastic opportunity and what a way to put Razzamataz Theatre School Wakefield on the map!”
Over the past eight months, both girls have been rehearsing a set routine that they will perform across the Parisian attraction.
On the girls’ impressive success, school principal, Kathryn Whale continued: “We are all so proud of them and that they represent our school.
"Both girls have grown so much in confidence and that in itself is something I am proud of . It's proof that performing arts and such wonderful opportunities have such a big impact on children's lives”.
Razzamataz Wakefield first opened in 2020, and was ‘relaunched’ by actor and teacher, Kathryn Whale last September.
The school offers classes in dance, singing and acting for children between the ages of four to 18 and runs every Saturday at Kettlethorpe High School.
Razzamataz will also host a free taster day for budding students next month, on September 6.
To find out more about the school, and what’s on, visit: https://www.razzamataz.co.uk/school/27/Wakefield/
