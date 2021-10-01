Wakefield's new £2.9million state-of-the-art fire station officially opens

The brand new, state-of-the-art, energy efficient Fire Station in Wakefield has officially opened today in a ceremony attended by local dignitaries and fire service staff.

The £2.9 million pound project, located on Brunswick Street saw the existing fire station demolished and a smaller fit for purpose and more energy efficient replacement created - with a much lower running cost.

The new station has two bays adjoining the welfare accommodation which include a kitchen/dining space, office spaces and a gym area. The steel framed, brickwork constructed station also has some panelling and pre-finished, low maintenance windows, roof edging and other finishes.

It offers a brilliant community facility, crewed by wholetime firefighters, providing emergency cover 24/7.

The development programme for the station began in May 2019, and culminated today in a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by dignitaries including the Chief and Deputy Chief Fire Officer John Roberts and Dave Walton, Vice – Chair of the Fire Authority Councillor Steve Tully and Fire Authority member

Councillor Ian Sanders. Plus the Mayor of Wakefield Councillor Tracey Austin. The ribbon was officially cut by Ed Anderson HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.

The station has 26 operational firefighters and a station clerk. Operational resources are a Combined Aerial and Rescue Pump (CARP) and a Watch Manager response vehicle. Fire Protection teams also work from the site ensuring that statutory fire protection duties are discharged efficiently and effectively.

The Youth Intervention team are also based on site. They deliver a range of highly engaging Youth Intervention Programmes which aim to make West Yorkshire safer both by challenging young people to change behaviours and providing essential safety experiences.

Chief Fire Officer John Roberts said: “We are currently making investments in several of our stations across West Yorkshire to make our resources that work best for the communities they serve.

“Wakefield Fire Station is a great project and perfect example of the ways in which we are adapting and modernising - and we’re really proud of how it has turned out today.”

Wakefield District Commander Lee Miller said: “The new station is fantastic because it provides a modern building and facilities that are efficient and meet the changing needs of our firefighters and support staff.

“Staff have been using the station for nearly twelve months now and they think it is a huge improvement with regards to their working environment, welfare and operational facilities compared the old station that was built in 1963.