WATCH: Castleford musician celebrates Leeds United with new song 'Side Before Self Every Time'

A Castleford musician has released his heartfelt tribute to his beloved club, Leeds United, with his latest single called ‘Side Before Self Every Time’.

Kev Field, guitarist of the renowned rock and roll band 'Hot Foot Powder,' chose the title in honour of the iconic words of the Elland Road club’s former captain Billy Bremner, and is an anthem poised to resonate deeply with fans as it hit all major streaming platforms last Friday.

Kev, known for his passion both on stage and for his local team, pours his admiration for Leeds United into every chord and lyric of "Side Before Self Every Time!".

Memories of the Howard Wilkinson, Simon Grayson and Bielsa eras are celebrated throughout the song alongside the praise of Revie and Bremner that is the heart of the track.

Kev Field has released the song in tribute to his beloved club.

Kev said: "I wanted to create something that embodies the essence of Leeds United – the dedication, the unity, and the unwavering support of the fans.

"I also wanted to leave a thank you message for previous managers and players who have been heroes for us down the decades.

"This song is a celebration of what it means to stand by your team through thick and thin. Hopefully this will be sung by today’s fans and future generations"

"Side Before Self Every Time!" promises to be more than just a song; it's a testament to the enduring bond between a musician and his football club.

Fans and supporters alike are encouraged to tune in and experience "Side Before Self Every Time!" as it releases worldwide on all major streaming platforms and YouTube.