WATCH: Drone footage over the top of the revamped 17th century Counting House in Pontefract
The 17th century Counting House has just completed a two-year revamp and has reopened as a bar and restaurant.
Its owner and the architect who led the restoration, Guy Lister, took this drone footage to show the changes that have been made.
Mr Lister said: “I feel privileged to have worked on such a fantastic building and it's bittersweet that it's finished, but I'm pleased with the end result.
"Pontefract has lots of pubs and it's important to have quality food offer as well. It's the right use for the building. She used to be a pub and now the food creates a more mature environment.
“There are so many historical objects in all corners of the building and the new roof terrace is an extra offer with external seating all in the sun.
“I’m pleased Pomfretians and visitors to Pontefract can enjoy food outdoors and inside this historical building.”
