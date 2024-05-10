WATCH: Rob Burrow sends message of support to everyone taking part in the 2024 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Burrow CBE has sent a message of support to everyone taking part in this weekend’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Rhinos legends Rob and Kevin Sinfield CBE are set to meet at the finish line situated inside the world-renowned AMT Headingley Stadium, home of the Leeds Rhinos and where they achieved some of their greatest sporting moments together.

Taking place this Sunday, May 12, participants are expected to raise millions of pounds for the two main partner charities; the MND Association and the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal, alongside a host of other local and national charities.

The Leeds Half Marathon is set to take place on the same day.

Delivered as a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company, it promises to be another unforgettable day centred around friendship, fundraising and community.

Over 14,000 participants across both distances are expected to be running for hundreds of worthy causes, but with one common goal; to make a significant difference to others.

Opening the doors to mass participation in its inaugural year, the marathon, alongside the Leeds Half Marathon, both continue to welcome participants of all abilities and backgrounds the opportunity to run alongside one another.

Honouring Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow and inspired by Kevin Sinfield’s countless running challenges over recent years in support of his friend and ex-team mate, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a fitting tribute to the city that launched Rob’s career and which he calls home.

Rob at Kevin at last year's marathon.

Diagnosed with MND in December 2019, Rob and his family have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support everyone impacted by MND.

Rob’s goal is to realise the dream of a new MND Care Centre in Leeds that will bear his name and support people living with MND and their families. The 2024 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Leeds Half Marathon are both set to contribute to making this dream a reality.

More than just a running event, the marathon aims to drive income for charities and to show the importance of companionship and solidarity between mates.

Starting and finishing at AMT Headingley Stadium, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will start at 9am followed by the Leeds Half Marathon at 10am.

The hilly 26.2-mile marathon route explores the very best of Leeds, from Headingley to Otley and back. Participants will run through some of Leads’ most diverse suburbs and scenic outer countryside. The 13.1 mile Leeds Half Marathon explores very much of the same route.

Local communities across the city are gearing up to come out in full force to show their support.

Spectators, volunteers, schools, and entertainment are expected to the line in the streets in a spectacle of colour, excitement, and anticipation.

Kevin Sinfield is set to take part in the marathon, along with various other former Leeds Rhinos players and friends of Rob, including Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE, Jamie Peacock MBE, Barrie McDermott and Gary Mercer. Nick Baines (Peanut) of the Kaiser Chiefs is set to take part in the half marathon and Rachel Woolford, winner of this year’s The Apprentice will be running the marathon.

Participants have been encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities. Partner charities include; the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal, the MND Association, Alzheimer’s Society, Candlelighters, Macmillan Cancer Support, Yorkshire Cancer Research and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

A huge fundraising moment in 2023, last year’s inaugural marathon and Leeds Half Marathon exceeded a phenomenal £5 million in charitable donations for a number of truly great causes, including the event’s two main partner charities; the MND Association and the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Rob and Kevin’s inspirational story in many ways epitomises the best of Leeds, and it will be great to see them together once again at Headingley Stadium.

“As someone who took part in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and is also running next weekend, I know just how impressive the city looks and feels on occasions such as this. I’m sure the day is going to be a wonderful advert for Leeds – thanks to everyone who will be playing their part in making it a success.”

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion said: “The inaugural 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a day we will never forget. We are so proud to be able to be part of that special day again this year. Finishing a marathon and half marathon is a remarkable achievement for anyone who participates but doing it as part of this very special event makes it all the more memorable. We wish everyone the best of luck.”

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “Run For All are honoured to be delivering the 2024 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, in partnership with Clarion and the Leeds Half Marathon.

“We hope everyone taking part has a memorable and enjoyable race day experience with us.”

A number of road closures and restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all those taking part.