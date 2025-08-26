Watch: Rob Burrow's daughter Macy makes emotional speech to vote for documentary NTA nomination

Just a week after it was revealed that Rob Burrow’s final documentary has made the final five for the National TV Awards, there has been a huge response from the public giving their support to the Burrow family to help secure the award.

Rob’s former club, Leeds Rhinos, played their part on Thursday night at their huge clash with League leaders Hull KR at AMT Headingley.

Rob’s wife Lindsey and daughters Macy and Maya were on the pitch before the game to encourage fans to vote whilst a clip of Macy instructing corporate guests how to vote for her dad’s documentary has gone viral on Instagram with nearly 200,000 views over the weekend.

Macy, 13, said: “We just want to cross the finish line and make dad proud.

Huge response to Rob's documentary national nomination.

“Before my dad passed he made his final documentary ‘There’s only one Rob Burrow’ and it’s been shortlisted for the National Television Award in the Authored Documentary category.

“We’re in a really tough, tough, tough category so all votes will be helpful.”

People have the chance to ensure Rob’s family collect the award in his memory at the live show from the O2 in London on Wednesday, September 10.

Rob’s former team mate Barrie McDermott, said: “Rob was loved by everyone who knew him and it doesn’t surprise me that people are so keen to support this campaign.

"Lindsey and the children are so proud of Rob’s legacy and it would be amazing if we could win this award in his memory and give them another chance to celebrate his incredible life in front of the nation.

"It very easy to for people to vote online and, even better, it is free! I hope everyone will vote and tell all their friends to vote too."

The National Television Awards is Britain's leading TV awards event where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the public.

Millions of votes are cast each year via post, telephone and online.

The results are revealed live on ITV in a spectacular celebration of the nation's most loved stars and shows, hosted by Joel Dommett.

The documentary was created with Rob with the agreement that it would be released after his death.

It included an incredible final message from Rob to his family and all his supporters around the world who had given him so much strength in his battle with MND.

Rob was diagnosed in December 2019 and, alongside his wife Lindsey, he opened his doors to the TV cameras to document the toll MND takes on those with the disease and those closest to them.

His first two documentaries, My Year with MND and Living with MND, were both nominated for National TV Awards but lost out in the popular vote to Kate Garraway and Lewis Capaldi respectively but now the public have the chance to make it third time lucky in memory of Burrow.

It’s been an emotionally charged 12 months of TV, with Adolescence becoming a major global talking point, Gary Lineker making headlines as he exited Match of the Day, beloved detective Vera handing in her badge and Gavin & Stacey bringing the nation together at Christmas. Now the public get to decide who triumphs over all, at this year’s National Television Awards.

The star-studded ceremony will be broadcast LIVE on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm on September 10.

Sport and showbiz icons are spotlighted in Authored Documentary. Cricket star Freddie Flintoff opened up about his life-changing car crash in Flintoff and There’s Only One Rob Burrow paid tribute to the late rugby league hero-turned-MND campaigner.

They line up alongside a pair of inspiring young women on personal journeys in Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me and Molly-Mae: Behind It All, while Boyzone: No Matter What chronicled the 90s boyband’s career with poignant honesty.

HOW TO VOTE

You can vote free online at www.nationaltvawards.com

Votes must be in by midday on September 10. .

All new votes will be added to those already submitted in the first round of voting. The results will be revealed at the NTA ceremony LIVE on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player from The O2 London on Wednesday 10th September 2025 from 8pm.