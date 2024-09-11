'We're best friends': Geoff and Mary Page celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

It was a meeting at a rugby match that brought Geoff and Mary Page together more than 70 years ago - and now they're celebrating their Platinum wedding anniversary.

The couple, who have both just celebrated their 90th birthdays, live together at Haven Lodge care home in Normanton.

Geoff was brought up in the Potteries and Mary in Lock Lane and it was while watching a rugby match at Lock Lane, Mary caught Geoff's eye.

From there the new couple enjoyed dancing together in Normanton and Kippax.

Geoff and Mary Page were married 70 years ago today - September 11.

Geoff worked down the mines and was part of the rescue team at Lofthouse during the colliery disaster in 1973.

Mary worked in tailoring.

Geoff proposed to Mary in Ledson and the couple were married on September 11, 1954.

The newly weds honeymooned at Cayton Bay and celebrated with fish and chips before buying their first home in William Street, Lock Lane, for £400.

Their son, Stephen, was born in 1957 and they have two granddaughter, five great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

The couple, who say they are best friends as well as husband and wife, will be celebrating with afternoon tea with their friends and family at Haven Lodge.

And the question everyone wants to know - what is the secret to a long and happy marriage?

Geoff and Mary agree – ‘Mary is always right!’