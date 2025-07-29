What's happening at Wakefield Exchange (WX) after today's sudden closure
Wakefield Council announced this morning that their new entertainment venue, Wakefield Exchange (WX), was forced to suddenly close.
A post on social media this morning said: ‘Wakefield Exchange is closed today (29 July) due to unforeseen circumstances.
"We’ll provide updates as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding!"
This afternoon, Ben Cook, Head of Service for Culture, Tourism and Creative Industries, said: "Sorry folks, we've had a water leak. But we'll be back open later this week.
"Thanks for bearing with us."
The reopening will be in time for many events being at at the venue throughout the summer. Click here to see what’s taking place.